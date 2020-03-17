Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Here is a look at the actor and her mother’s net worth.

Sara Ali Khan’s net worth

Sara Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor and model. Sara Ali Khan’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Kedarnath. She then went on to star in movies like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Her primary source of income is from modelling and acting in films.

Amrita Singh’s net worth

Amrita Singh is a veteran actor of Bollywood industry. She started acting in films in the late 1980s. Amrita Singh’s net worth is expected to be around $15 million. Her primary source of income is from acting in movies. The 61-year-old actor is still active in the entertainment industry.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s latest outing

Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi along with her mother Amrita Singh where she was seen performing the Ganga Art. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures on her social media handle to give fans a glimpse of her visit. However, some people objected her decision to attend the Ganga Aarti, creating some controversy around it.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

