Saif Ali Khan's Pictures Posted On Instagram NOT By Him But By Sister Soha Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is known to entertain the audience with his movies, along with his witty responses during interviews and chat shows. The actor has tremendous fan following with numerous fan pages on various social media platforms. However, Saif Ali Khan is one of the few actors not on social media. However, sister Soha Ali Khan is quite active on social media and has added many of his stunning pictures on her Instagram. Listed below are some of Saif Ali Khan's pictures posted by Soha Ali Khan.

Wish Saif was on social media? Here are his pictures posted by Soha Ali Khan

Be it family outings or formal events, Soha has pictures with Saif on her Instagram for almost every occasion. The picture above showcases Soha and Saif's kids along with Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Soha's caption for this picture left many fans commenting heart emojis.

The above picture showcases Soha and Saif during the promotions of the House of Pataudi. The brother-sister bond has been known to all and has been loved by many. The two have always looked great in pictures and have also surprised many fans with their outstanding and fashionable looks.

Soha and Saif's picture is from their Raksha Bandhan last year. The picture also has Taimur along with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan. Soha Ali Khan's lean and beautiful appeal goes well with Saif's smart and chiselled looks.

Saif is seen donning a green kurta in this picture. The actor looks smart in a beard. Saif has also added a pair of sunglasses. His quirky hairstyle is another element that enhanced his overall look.

This is another picture that showcases Saif and Kareena's presence along with Sharmila Tagore for Soha's book launch, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. While Saif and Sharmila Tagore were in Indian apparels, Kareena chose a bold red dress. Soha and her husband Kunal looked dapper in their basic wear.

Soha uploaded a Christmas video where Saif Ali Khan speaks quite a few kind words for Soha Ali Khan on being nominated for the Crosswords Book Awards. He not only showcases his pride but also his happiness for his little sister. The book tells the tale of Soha Ali Khan and what it is to live her popular life surrounded by some of the most celebrated people of all time.

