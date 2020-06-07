Saif Ali Khan's GIFs That Fans Can Use To Spark Conversation; See Here

Saif Ali khan has a firm establishment in the Indian film industry. Throughout his career, he has played some distinctive roles, which have also become memes and are used as GIFs.

Also read: This Day That Year: Saif Ali Khan Slams Trolls; Sagarika Ghatge Plays Football In A Saree

The actor has worked in several films now and is among the most influential actors in the Indian film industry. The actor’s role in Sacred Games was among his most popular ones. He also appeared in two movies in 2020 which are Tanhaji: An Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, & Other B'town Celebs With Cutest Proposal Stories

Several of his GIFs and memes are deemed as hilarious. Many people use them as reaction GIFs while texting or in memes. Let's take a look at some below.

Saif Ali Khan's GIFs

This GIF is from the popular Netflix show Sacred Games. Saif played the role of Sardar Sartaj Singh, a righteous cop with dark elements. This GIF can be used as an exaggerated or humorous way of reacting to an unfortunate situation. Check out more Sacred Games GIFs below

Also read: Writer Of Saif Ali Khan’s 'Dilli',Gaurav Solanki Reveals Reason For Opting Out Of Season 2

This GIF can be used in a situation where someone is determined to do something. Saif Ali Khan looks like he won't stop until he has achieved his goal. This can be used in a conversation to indicate the same set of emotions.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Imprint 'Quarantine 2020' Along With Taimur; See Pic

If at all you want to express how mad you are at somebody, this Saif's GIF is the best GIF to share.

This GIF of Saif Ali Khan can be used when you want to express love towards something. It is subtle yet funny.

This GIF is perfect to show that you have given up on something to the point of being at peace with it. Use this when you are just done with everything.

This one can be used to share the excitement after the lockdown ends. Saif Ali Khan is in the GIF along with Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna. This GIF is from the movie Dil Chahta Hai which is also among the popular movies of Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front

Saif has worked in several movies now and he has portrayed several distinctive roles in his movies. The actor's variety of roles are memorable and have not been forgotten. At 49 years old, made his acting debut in Yash Chopra's movie Parampara, but achieved success with his roles in the romantic drama Yeh Dillagi and the action film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The actor is next going to be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police, which is a comedy horror. The movie is scheduled to be released sometime around August this year. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.