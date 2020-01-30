Saif Ali Khan Vs Will Smith: Two Star Studded Movies To Lock Horns At The Box-office

The upcoming weekend will be witnessing one of the biggest film clashes between Hollywood and Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman will be releasing this weekend and Will Smith starrer Bad Boys for Life will also be releasing in India on the same day.

Jawaani Jaaneman vs Bad Boys for Life

The movie Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Tabu will be releasing this Friday. Saif Ali Khan will be playing a role in the movie of a careless party animal, which is similar to the ones he has played in movies like Yeh Dillagi and Cocktail. Although Nitin Kakkar’s films did not do well at the box office previously, the audience is having high expectations from this Saif Ali Khan starrer. Jawaani Jaaneman movie will also mark the debut of star kid Alaya F in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Hollywood star Will Smith's Bad Boys for Life will be releasing on the same day. Will Smith will also be coming to India to promote his film.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be reunited on screen after 17 years. The last film of the Bad Boys franchise was released in 2003. Since then, the duo was longing for a script to tag along and do a movie together. Bad Boys for Life has been released in various countries across the world and has already been declared as a super hit.

The film has been dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and is all set to dominate the Indian box office. The box office collection, however, will be affected as the two star-studded movies will be releasing on the same day.

Hollywood vs Bollywood

Although the Indian audience has always remained loyal to Bollywood movies, there’s a different hype of Hollywood films in the country. Will Smith is a popular actor worldwide and is famous for his films like Bad Boys and Pursuit of Happyness. Saif Ali Khan is famous for his films like Hum Tum, Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. And with two promising films like Jawaani Jaaneman and Bad Boys for Life wrestling at the box office this weekend, it will surely be a tough choice to make, for the audience.

