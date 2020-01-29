Will Smith Nearly Bashed Wife Jada Pinkett's 'Woo' Co-star Over A Kissing Scene?

The massively popular actor Will Smith married fellow actor Jada Pinkett Smith back in 1997. Recently, Jada's Woo co-star Tommy Davidson revealed that he and Will almost got into a fistfight after he tried to kiss Jada without any rehearsal, during the filming. Tommy revealed the series of events that led up to that moment in his new memoir, Living in Color.

Will Smith almost beat up his wife's co-star over a kissing scene

In Tommy Davidson's memoir, Living in Color, he revealed that during the filming for the 1998 romantic comedy Woo, he went in for a kiss. However, Jada Pinkett Smith was unprepared for the scene and ended up flinching. Will Smith was not pleased by this and Tommy recalled how Will yelled at him to back up and mind his business.

Further, Tommy Davidson mentioned how Will Smith confronted him in his trailer. Will told Tommy that he did not appreciate what happened on set but Tommy just goaded him on. The situation then escalated as the two argued with each other and Tommy states that their fight might have even turned physical. However, Jada Pinkett entered the trailer just on time and prevented the two from fighting.

Tommy Davidson stated that Will Smith went all gangsta on him, saying what he did was not cool. He added that there was a moment there when they might have come to blows. Tommy's reactive fight-or-flight instinct was triggered and he could have exploded. Thankfully, Jada ended their argument before it turned into a fistfight.

Tommy revealed that Jada was unprepared for the kissing scene as they had never rehearsed for it. While Tommy had talked about the scene with the filmmakers, he never discussed it with his co-star. He added that he did not think it was all that big of a deal which is why he did not think that kissing scenes needed to be rehearsed.

