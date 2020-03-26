Saif Ali Khan's 'Kaalakaandi': Fascinating Facts About The Film

Saif Ali Khan has been part of several successful movies. Saif Ali Khan's movies that still remain widely popular include Cocktail, Tanhaji, Salaam Namaste, Hum Sath Sath Hain and many more. One of Khan's movies that has some fascinating facts is Kaalakaandi. The movie is directed by Akshat Verma and talks about the journey of Rileen who is suffering from cancer and has only a month left. Listed below are some of the interesting fun facts and trivia from Saif Ali Khan's movie, Kaalakaandi.

READ:Saif Ali Khan's 'Cocktail': Here Are Interesting Facts About The Film That You Should Know

Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi: Trivia

READ:Saif Ali Khan's Photos From Old & Recent Times That Show His Transition In Bollywood

One of the fascinating facts of this movie is that actress Shenaaz Treasurywala was one of the cast members who worked in this recognized Hindi film six years after her film, Delhi Belly. This is also the first film where actors Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Vijay Raaz worked together. Another fun fact is how the film was supposed to release in 2016 but was unfortunately released in 2017 due to its inappropriate language and editing fixes.

READ:Saif Ali Khan's Character Name Was Never Revealed In 'Laal Kaptaan';Learn Other Fun Trivia

This film was the debut of director Akshat Verma who also happened to be the writer and associate director of the film, Delhi Belly in 2011. Kaalakaandi's release date was announced as 12 Jan 2018 and news about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati releasing on the same date was circulating at the time. Later, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke of shifting the date of his film in order to avoid the clash of his film with Bhansali's Padmavati. The distributors of Kaalakaandi were in a double mind about investing their money in the film due to Saif Ali Khan's poor run at the box office since the year 2013. Khan's films like Bullet Raja, Happy Ending, Humshakals Phantom, Rangoon, and Chef had all performed poorly at the box-office.

READ:Saif Ali Khan's Drama Thriller Movie 'Baazaar' Has Lots Of Interesting Trivia; See List

READ:WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's First Ramp Walk Together In This Throwback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.