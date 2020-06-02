Saif Ali Khan Worries For Migrant Workers, Says 'feel Hollow Talking About My Privileges'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is safe under lockdown at home with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan. However, he does not like talking about it as he feels hollow talking about his luxurious life while the migrant workers face hardships due to the pandemic outbreak. In his interaction with a national daily, the Hum Tum actor spoke about the plight of the people who have been stuck at home because of the lockdown and said that he hopes the government's healthcare system is prepared for the spike in COVID-19 cases once the lockdown is lifted.

Read | Saif Ali Khan and his family's charitable contributions toward COVID-19 relief efforts

Saif explained how there will come a point of time in the future when everyone will have to step out and risk their own health as not everyone can afford to be locked down for a year. He also added that he has been spending his time under lockdown by reading great books, great music, great conversations, good thoughts and good meals. Saif Ali Khan revealed that he wants to be a better guitar player and practices the guitar along with cooking and spending time with his 3-year-old son Taimur.

The actor's lockdown activities have been shared by Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor regularly through her Instagram account. Saif Ali Khan had showcased his cooking skills on Eid this year and also his art sessions with his son Taimur. Kareena has, time and again, kept fans updated with adorable pictures of the father-son duo.

Have a look:

Read | Karisma Kapoor shares glimpse of 'Chef' Saif Ali Khan's mutton biryani, wishes fans on Eid

Saif spoke further about the popularity of the OTT platforms in the country and said that it is creatively more satisfying as the films are more artistic than the ones which release in theatres. He spoke about shows like Sacred Games and Paatal Lok which show Mumbai and India as they are, much more than any movie has shown us. The Tanhaji actor said that he feels good about his decision to work in web series even before it gained prominence in the country.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan gets candid about hubby Saif Ali Khan, shares how he has ‘changed’ her

What's next for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan's latest release had been Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman along with debutante Alaya F and Tabu. He will feature next in Yash Raj Films' upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2020, but is now postponed until the coronavirus pandemic subsides in the country.

Read | Saif Ali Khan feels 'OTT is more artistic than films'; excited about next release 'Dilli'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.