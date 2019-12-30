Saif Ali Khan At Filmfare Awards: Four Best Moments Of The 'Tanhaji' Actor

Saif Ali Khan has always resented from being in the public eye. The popular actor seems to make a blink and miss appearance every time he walks out of his residence. A reserved and private person, Saif shocked his fans when he made his hosting debut at the 55th Filmfare Awards in 2010. The actor, who debuted as a host with his Kal Ho Na Ho co-star Shah Rukh Khan, was seen having a gala time at the show. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan received love and a massive following for his hosting skills. Here are some of the best moments of Saif Ali Khan at Filmfare Awards.

Best moments of Saif Ali Khan at Filmfare Awards

Bebo Award

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, one of the most loved Bollywood couples, took their nuptial vows in 2012. Soon after their marriage, Saif Ali Khan reportedly tattooed his wife's name on his forearm. Making a joke of his tattoo, Shah Rukh Khan asked, "How does it feel to have received Bebo award?" A mum Saif let the pun pass with a grin.

Wankhede Stadium

Saif Ali Khan in a fun segment of 58th Filmfare Awards revealed that Filmfare Awards was planning to host the Award function at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, to mark the 100th year of Indian Cinema. But, the makers had to let go-off the plan because his co-host Shah Rukh Khan was banned from the stadium due to scuffle with security personnel. Making a joke out of the incident, Saif managed to garner a few laughs in the crowd.

Shut up!

Saif Ali Khan took a jibe at Neil Nitin Mukesh at the 55th Filmfare Awards, where he made fun of his name, questioning him that if 'Neil Nitin Mukesh' is his name, where is the surname. Seemingly offended by the question, Neil humbly asked Saif Ali Khan to shut up.

You both look like waiters

Saif Ali Khan and his co-host were seen making some nasty comments on Vidya Balan's costumes and fashion sense in Sajid Khan's Heyy Babyy. Vidya Balan did not fail to give them a befitting reply by saying that she did not know that Yash Raj (the studio where the award function was organised) has such dapper waiters. Embarrassed by the comment, Saif left the scene with an awkward grin.



