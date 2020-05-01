Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji's Best Scenes From 'Hum Tum' Will Make You Nostalgic

Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji was a box office hit back in 2009 when it released. The movie focuses on depicting a love-hate relationship between a man and a woman. Saif Ali Khan played the role of a cartoonist in the film while Rani Mukerji was shown as a sensitive, confident girl. Here are some of Saif Ali Khan's best scenes from the film Hum Tum.

Saif Ali Khan's best moments from Hum Tum

When he meets Rani Mukerji

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's characters meet on a flight from Delhi to New York for the first time. Rani Mukerji, girl who minds her own business on the flight, is irked by Saif Ali Khan, who tries to make conversations with Rani Mukerji all throughout their journey. This was one of the best scenes in the movie.

When Saif annoys Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji ignores Saif Ali Khan on the flight but when the flight takes a halt at Amsterdam, Saif Ali Khan somehow manages to convince her to explore the city together. Some of the best shots and dialogues of the movie were in this scene, where they discuss the men-women relationship. The popular song 'Ladki Kyu Na Jane Kyu' was also played during one of these scenes.

The airport meeting

Although the duo Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji keep parting ways after every coincidental meeting, they somehow manage to bump into each other again. In this scene, Rani Mukerji is seen telling Saif Ali Khan about their first meeting which happened to be at the airport. She then asks him about the progress of his book to which Saif Ali Khan tells her that it's still under works. This was yet another best scene in the film.

Family planning

Another best scene starring Saif Ali Khan is this in which he plans a family with Rani Mukerji. It's adorable how he tells her about how many kids he wants in the future.

