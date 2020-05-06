Here's All You Need To Know About Saif Ali Khan's Family Tree; Read Details Here

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most prominent film personalities in Bollywood. He has starred in several iconic and critically acclaimed movies over the years. Many of Saif's family members have also been prominent celebrities. Read on to know more about Saif Ali Khan's family tree.

Saif Ali Khan's Family Tree

Saif’s Grandfather

Iftikhar Ali Khan was the grandfather of Saif. He was also a renowned cricketer. According to reports from several entertainment portals, Iftikhar Ali Khan married the Begum of Bhopal, Sajida Sultan. He was also known as I. A. K. Pataudi. He was born on March 16, 1910, in a non-princely state near Delhi, now known as Haryana and deceased on January 5, 1952.

Saif’s grandfather was the 8th Nawab of Pataudi and the captain of the India national cricket team for the tour to England in 1946. Saif Ali Khan’s great grandfather was Nawab Muhammad Ibrahim Ali Khan of Pataudi and his wife was Shahar Bano Begum.

Source: Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi Instagram

Saif’ Father

Saif Ali Khan’s late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a famous Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was born in Bhopal. According to reports from several entertainment websites, Saif’s father was also known as Mansur Ali Khan or M. A. K. Pataudi. Mansoor Ali Khan's nickname was Tiger Pataudi. He was titled as the Nawab of Pataudi. He was a very prominent figure.

Source: Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Instagram

Saif’s Mother and her Family

Sharmila, Saif’s mother, was born in Hyderabad, India. According to several daily leading websites, Saif's mother Sharmila converted to Islam upon marriage and changed her name to Begum Ayesha Sultana Khan. Sharmila is the daughter of Gitindranath Tagore. He was General Manager of the British India Corporation. Saif’s great grandfather from his mother's side was the noted painter Gaganendranath Tagore. Saif’s great-great-grandfather from his mother's side was Gunendranath.

Saif Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and his mother Sharmila Tagore had three children: Saif Ali Khan was born in 1970 and became a Bollywood actor, Saba Ali Khan was born in the year 1976. Currently, she is a jewellery designer. The third daughter was Soha Ali Khan, who was born in 1978 and she is a prominent Bollywood actress and TV personality.

