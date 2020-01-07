Saif Ali Khan Seen In A Quirky Avatar In Jawaani Jaaneman's Latest Poster

Jawaani Jaaneman has been creating much anticipation amongst the fans of Bollywood and the makers have come out with the latest poster for the film. The poster features Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F in a colourful and quirky look. The first poster which had come out earlier, a few days back portrays Alaya as a young girl and introduces Alaya F as the ‘New star of the new decade’. Alaya F is the daughter of the popular actor Pooja Bedi and her first film is going to be alongside Saif Ali Khan as his daughter in the movie. The makers have been dropping some promotional content on social media which has evidently taken over the social media and the fans are eagerly waiting for the debutant along with Saif Ali Khan. Read more to know about Alaya F making her acting debut in Bollywood.

About Jawaani Jaaneman

Reportedly, the debutant already had signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. This deal was finalised before Alia made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman which is going to based on the life of a father-daughter. The film is supposedly a slice of a life which is going to give screen space to the Driyshyam star, Tabu. The makers released the film’s teaser during the last week of 2019 which showed Saif as a playboy with no intention of settling down. The 52 second cut of the film also featured a remix of his hit '90s song Ole Ole. The story will follow a father-daughter duo on a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and heart-warming moments that might just melt your heart.

