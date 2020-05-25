Saif Ali Khan's 'Dilli' And Other Films That Had Totally Different Titles Before Release

Ali Abbas Zafar, the popular filmmaker’s upcoming series on Amazon Prime is set to release in the latter half of this year. He recently revealed that there are no plans to rush the release of the series amid the coronavirus lockdown. But the title of the series, Dilli, stays tentative, said Ali Abbas Zafar. The Amazon Prime show features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Many times, Bollywood has also come up with crazy titles to justify the movie. But, at times those titles did not work and they had to be changed. The recent case being with 'Dilli'. Below is a list of movies in Bollywood which initially had a different title but later was changed due to some disputes or copyright issues.

Here is a list of movies that had completely dissimilar titles before they were released.

Tum Hi Ho changed to Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum changed to Veer Zara

Elastic changed to Love Aaj Kal. This was another Imtiaz Ali movie, Love Aaj Kal whose title was changed before it went to the Indian censor board.

Saali Kuttiya changed to Katti Batti

Window Seat changed to Tamasha

Ram Leela changed to Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The title of the film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela was finalized because, Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered to change the movie title after a plea alleged, which said that Ram Leela would hurt the religious sentiments.

Punjab Express, then Ishq Via Bhatinda, and finally Jab We Met

Jaffna changed to Madras Café

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum changed to Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Rambo Rajkumar changed to R… Rajkumar

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai 2 was changed to Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara

Finding Fanny Fernandes changed to Finding Fanny

Short Term Shadi changed to Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu

Running with the Bulls changed to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Surprisingly, the title of the film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was taken from a song from the movie Rock On! to make it more appealing to the Hindu culture.

Jai Ram Ji Ki changed to Bullet Raja

Aman Ki Aasha changed to Total Siyapaa

Mental changed to Jai Ho

More about Dilli

Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of a politician in the upcoming Amazon Prime series. The show also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sunil Grover. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ali Abbas Zafar said that people have been asking continuously to release the show now. They have no such plans to rush the release process. He also added that the series was supposed to drop in the last quarter of 2020, and they will stick to that deadline. Also, the cast has still haven’t decided on a title yet. He said that, they are struggling with the title of the show, which is not yet finalized. And hence Amazon Prime has not been able to make an official announcement,” The series was initially titled as Tandav, and then named Dilli, but the final title is still not finalized.

