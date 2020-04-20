Shraddha Kapoor Looks Fresh As A Daisy In This No-makeup Look | See Pics

Quick links:
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the popular actors of Bollywood with a charming face. She is the daughter of the famous actor, Shakti Kapoor, who started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010. Some of her best and most loved-movies are Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho.
Shraddha Kapoor has a huge fan base and is currently quarantining at home with her family. It is observed that Shraddha Kapoor, as an actor, believes that our skin needs some fresh air and breathe to stay fresh and radiant, so she manages to keep herself without any makeup many times. So, to revive the memories of the actor, here are some no-makeup pictures from Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram that shows her real beauty side.
The pic shows the beautiful actor at home quarantining and enjoying some fresh hair on her terrace with some workout. She looks so fresh in this no-makeup look.
Being home 🏡✨🥰💜 #SelfLove #TerraceWorkout
Hi from home!🏡🌴🌎✨💜 (sorry for the badly balanced single hand video taking 🙈) #SocialDistancing #LetsDoThisTogether #FromMyWindow #NatureMagic #Peace
Bhai-Behen dooj 💕 @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma #Vedika
आला रे आला गणपती आला! गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏 #56thYearOfGanpatiBappaAtMyGrandparents
