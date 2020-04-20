Shraddha Kapoor Looks Fresh As A Daisy In This No-makeup Look | See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the popular actors of Bollywood with a charming face. She is the daughter of the famous actor, Shakti Kapoor, who started her acting career in Bollywood with the movie Teen Patti in the year 2010. Some of her best and most loved-movies are Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor has a huge fan base and is currently quarantining at home with her family. It is observed that Shraddha Kapoor, as an actor, believes that our skin needs some fresh air and breathe to stay fresh and radiant, so she manages to keep herself without any makeup many times. So, to revive the memories of the actor, here are some no-makeup pictures from Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram that shows her real beauty side.

Shraddha Kapoor’s no-makeup look that will leave you in awe-

The pic shows the beautiful actor at home quarantining and enjoying some fresh hair on her terrace with some workout. She looks so fresh in this no-makeup look.

Being home 🏡✨🥰💜 #SelfLove #TerraceWorkout

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha looks so carefree in this home look without any makeup and taking fresh air and enjoying nature in her window balcony. Have a look at her video and peaceful caption by her.

Hi from home!🏡🌴🌎✨💜 (sorry for the badly balanced single hand video taking 🙈) #SocialDistancing #LetsDoThisTogether #FromMyWindow #NatureMagic #Peace

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in this multi-colour dress and open hair no-makeup look.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in no-makeup look on Bhai-Behen Dooj celebration with her brothers. She is wearing a calm pink colour chicken karigari embroidered kurta.

Bhai-Behen dooj 💕 @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma #Vedika

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram is full of her no-makeup looks, and this is one of her spectacles looks with her headphones which looks really cute.

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Sharddha's stylish sunglasses and white t-shirt look with no-makeup looks so fresh, have a look here-

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

Sharddha Kapoor's no-makeup look in this blue long kurta and gold earring and bangles looks beautiful. She is so simple and charming in this look at her home's Ganpati's festival.

आला रे आला गणपती आला! गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏 #56thYearOfGanpatiBappaAtMyGrandparents

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor

