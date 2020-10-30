Superstore Premiere: Read To Know What Happened In The First Episode Of Season Six

Superstore web series has returned after a year-long break. The COVID-19 pandemic had stalled the shooting for the show. Superstore revolves around a store called Cloud 9 and its employees. Superstore season six premiered on October 29, 2020. For those who want to know what Superstore season six’s first episode revolved around, read the Superstore review ahead.

Superstore episode 1 review

The last season saw America Ferrara’s character Amy got a huge promotion for which she needed to shift to the west. Ben Feldman’s character Jonah, Amy’s boyfriend, also decides to shift with her. But the plans are interrupted. They were juggling things at the store in the middle of the pandemic. Amy gets a call from Zephra, the company that now owns Cloud 9, that plans are being made to fly her to California. She delivers the news to Jonah who excitedly hugs her. But Amy becomes hesitant as there are still some things that she hadn’t figured with Jonah.

Before Amy got the transfer call, the store was majorly in need of protective gear to shield themselves. The store also saw a rush of customers frenzying to buy and stock up toilet papers. They also saw customers who refused to wear masks despite being requested repeatedly. One of their store employees, Marcus, had also contacted the virus.

One hilarious scene in the episode was when a customer sneezes on Glenn. He takes his mask off his nose to sneeze and ends up sneezing on Glenn. This look on Glenn’s face is terrorizing yet funny. He then goes to get himself drenched in sanitiser.

Superstore premier managed to put together the struggles that the grocery store and essential supplies store employees face. They have to work irrespective of the conditions. The superstore premiere episode also manages to take a subtle jibe at those having any racists thoughts. Another unique thing that was witnessed in the episode was Glen the robot was spraying sanitiser along the aisles. The employees were trying their best to get through the day. As a celebratory cheer, a customer buys beer for everyone. This creates a quite after-hours atmosphere in the store.

