Saif Ali Khan's Movies That Have Been Shelved; See Full List

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. Khan has always adorned such roles and presented them beautifully to his fans. He is returning to the silver screen with yet another quirky role of a spoilt father in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alaiya F. The movie is going to be released on January 31, 2020.

Saif Ali Khan has also tried his hand on the digital space in the Sacred Games series. While many are admiring Saif's versatility, there are many films which he signed that got canceled and never came out. If you are wondering which these movies were, here is a list of some of Saif Ali Khan's movies that remain shelved:

Sajni Chale Sasural

The Cocktail star was cast in Shree Satguru Vijay Laxmi Films' Sajni Chale Sasural in the year 1997. The movie also starred Jeetendra, Reena Roy, Madhoo and Mohan Joshi. The romantic film was directed by K. Nathan. However, this film was shelved and recreated in the name of I Love You replacing Saif with Aftab Shivdasani in 2001.

Rafoo Chakkar

Saif Ali Khan signed Veshaaka Films' Rafoo Chakkar in 1996. The film also starred Dharmendra, Sooneha, Raj Babbar, Mohan Joshi, and Arjun. The music was given by Bappi Lahiri and directed by Farough Siddiqui. However, Saif Ali Khan left the film because he did not want to be cast opposite a newcomer. The moviemakers replaced him with Abhishek Kapoor still the movie was shelved aside.

Do Badan

The Tashan actor was initially signed for the lead role in Honey Films' Do Badan in 1995. However, Saif later left the shoots due to unknown reasons, so he was replaced by Sanjay Kapoor. The romantic movie also starred Raveena Tandon, Manisha Koirala, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Lawrence D'Souza but due to some issues, the movie was shelved.

