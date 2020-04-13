Saif Ali Khan's Top Five Dialogues From The Movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman is hit the theatres on the January 31, 2020. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani, this film featured actors like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya Furniturewala. There are some interesting dialogues in the film that will certainly made fans laugh a lot.

Jawaani Jaaneman was a film that was lauded for its unique concept. The first film of Alaya F, this film had several dialogues from every character that made fans laugh, especially ones by Saif Ali Khan. Saif nailed the role of a casanova perfectly well. Check out the best dialogues from the lot.

Best dialogues of Saif Ali Khan from the film Jawaani Jaaneman

No Maa I am not Gay. Aur Agar Hota Bhi To Kya Problem Hai!

Sher Hu Main Sher. Aur Sher Tab Tak Raaja Hota Hai Jab Tak Akela Rahta Hai.

Apni Maa Se Baat Ki? Unhein Contact Nahi Kar Sakti. ….Jail Mein Hai Kya?

Ye Meri Beti Hai, Main Iska Baap Hoon, Iske Pet Mein Iske Boyfriend Ka Bachha Hai, Dimpi Iska Chaha Lagta Hai, Aap Iske Dada Dadi Lagte Ho, Ab Aaap Pardada Dadi Banne Wale Ho.

Family Na Admi Ko Chomu Bana Deti Hai!

Saif Ali Khan looks incredible in his young avatar. He had to lose weight to look 10 years younger than his age. His dialogues in the film reflect his personality and how his character changes from being a Casanova to a responsible father.

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya, who made her Bollywood debut with the film, earned a lot of appreciation from moviegoers. Tabu and Saif Ali Khan came together to work in a film after 20 years since their movie Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1999. It is also the first time that Saif and Tabu are paired opposite each other.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

