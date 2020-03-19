The Debate
Sara Ali Khan Will Surely Leave You In Splits With These Shayaris

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan has been grabbing the headlines ever since her debut. However, it is her funny shayaris on social media that fans have been loving. Read on.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She was then a part of Rohit Shetty’s superhit cop flick, Simmba.

Ever since her debut, Sara Ali Khan has been stealing all headlines primarily because of her star-kid status. She is the child of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. In addition to this, she is currently also filming for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan has no doubt aced the acting game but she is also quite popular on social media. She is known for her wittiness that she experiments within her captions. Not just one-liners, Sara is quite the Shayari person as well.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Looks Before-and-after Her Bollywood Debut; See Pictures

Sara Ali Khan’s funny shayaris

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

You know it’s time to rejoice 👏🏻👏🏻👊🏻👌🏻 
When you win an award at #kidschoice 💁🏻‍♀️🧸🌈💓
Then who needs candy who needs Royce 🍫 🍬 🍭 🍦
Just put on your dancing shoes and bring your singing voice 🙀 💃 🎤🎵 🙌🏻
#partykitayari #sarakishayari

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Fun Banter Will Leave 'SarTik' Fans In Awe, See Post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Monday motivation 💪🏻
Everyday dedication 🙌🏻
Then guilt free vacation 👏🏻
#sarakishayari #sarakidiary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Say Cheese 🧀
Smile Please 🐰
Don’t tease 👻
Time to seize 👑
Without a fees 💵 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Mirror mirror on the wall 🖱
Sara wasn’t born too tall 🤦🏻‍♀️
With high heels she thought she’d fall 👠
So the stuffed messy bun solved it all 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

When his words are teaching you acting 🎭🤓
But his actions are teaching you camera facing 🎥 🧐
#coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Shows 'Spider-Man Bridge' To Fans In A Throwback Post, Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

We all know beauty can truly be a task📝
What to do- how to do you ask? 🤷‍♀️
I’ll tell you- wear a garnier serum sheet mask! 🎭
15 mins wait, and all day bask 🌞 💐🍃🥒💚💞 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

इन आँखों की मस्ती 👀
Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut सस्ती 💵
Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi हस्ती 😂
She says all this and then voh फस्ती 🕸
#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

When mommy and I set out to eat,
We don’t care about diet-only cheat,
Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat,
Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!
#KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari 🍕🍟🍔🥘🌮🥙🌯🥘🍚🍨🍫🍦🥧🧁🍡🥮🍭🍬🍫🍿🍯🍪

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim, & Other Sibling Celebs Who Are NOT Splitting Images Of Each Other

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

