Sara Ali Khan Will Surely Leave You In Splits With These Shayaris

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She was then a part of Rohit Shetty’s superhit cop flick, Simmba.

Ever since her debut, Sara Ali Khan has been stealing all headlines primarily because of her star-kid status. She is the child of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. In addition to this, she is currently also filming for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan has no doubt aced the acting game but she is also quite popular on social media. She is known for her wittiness that she experiments within her captions. Not just one-liners, Sara is quite the Shayari person as well.

Sara Ali Khan’s funny shayaris

You know it’s time to rejoice ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป

When you win an award at #kidschoice ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿป‍โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿงธ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ’“

Then who needs candy who needs Royce ๐Ÿซ ๐Ÿฌ ๐Ÿญ ๐Ÿฆ

Just put on your dancing shoes and bring your singing voice ๐Ÿ™€ ๐Ÿ’ƒ ๐ŸŽค๐ŸŽต ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿป

#partykitayari #sarakishayari

Monday motivation ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿป

Everyday dedication ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿป

Then guilt free vacation ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป

#sarakishayari #sarakidiary

Say Cheese ๐Ÿง€

Smile Please ๐Ÿฐ

Don’t tease ๐Ÿ‘ป

Time to seize ๐Ÿ‘‘

Without a fees ๐Ÿ’ต

Mirror mirror on the wall ๐Ÿ–ฑ

Sara wasn’t born too tall ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿป‍โ™€๏ธ

With high heels she thought she’d fall ๐Ÿ‘

So the stuffed messy bun solved it all

When his words are teaching you acting ๐ŸŽญ๐Ÿค“

But his actions are teaching you camera facing ๐ŸŽฅ ๐Ÿง

#coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari

We all know beauty can truly be a task๐Ÿ“

What to do- how to do you ask? ๐Ÿคท‍โ™€๏ธ

I’ll tell you- wear a garnier serum sheet mask! ๐ŸŽญ

15 mins wait, and all day bask ๐ŸŒž ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿฅ’๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’ž

เค‡เคจ เค†เคเค–เฅ‹เค‚ เค•เฅ€ เคฎเคธเฅเคคเฅ€ ๐Ÿ‘€

Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut เคธเคธเฅเคคเฅ€ ๐Ÿ’ต

Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi เคนเคธเฅเคคเฅ€ ๐Ÿ˜‚

She says all this and then voh เคซเคธเฅเคคเฅ€ ๐Ÿ•ธ

#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery

When mommy and I set out to eat,

We don’t care about diet-only cheat,

Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat,

Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!

#KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari ๐Ÿ•๐ŸŸ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿฅ˜๐ŸŒฎ๐Ÿฅ™๐ŸŒฏ๐Ÿฅ˜๐Ÿš๐Ÿจ๐Ÿซ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿฅง๐Ÿง๐Ÿก๐Ÿฅฎ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿซ๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿช

