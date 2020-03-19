Sara Ali Khan Will Surely Leave You In Splits With These Shayaris

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She was then a part of Rohit Shetty’s superhit cop flick, Simmba.

Ever since her debut, Sara Ali Khan has been stealing all headlines primarily because of her star-kid status. She is the child of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. In addition to this, she is currently also filming for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan has no doubt aced the acting game but she is also quite popular on social media. She is known for her wittiness that she experiments within her captions. Not just one-liners, Sara is quite the Shayari person as well.

Sara Ali Khan’s funny shayaris

You know it’s time to rejoice 👏🏻👏🏻👊🏻👌🏻

When you win an award at #kidschoice 💁🏻‍♀️🧸🌈💓

Then who needs candy who needs Royce 🍫 🍬 🍭 🍦

Just put on your dancing shoes and bring your singing voice 🙀 💃 🎤🎵 🙌🏻

#partykitayari #sarakishayari

Monday motivation 💪🏻

Everyday dedication 🙌🏻

Then guilt free vacation 👏🏻

#sarakishayari #sarakidiary

Say Cheese 🧀

Smile Please 🐰

Don’t tease 👻

Time to seize 👑

Without a fees 💵

Mirror mirror on the wall 🖱

Sara wasn’t born too tall 🤦🏻‍♀️

With high heels she thought she’d fall 👠

So the stuffed messy bun solved it all

When his words are teaching you acting 🎭🤓

But his actions are teaching you camera facing 🎥 🧐

#coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayari

We all know beauty can truly be a task📝

What to do- how to do you ask? 🤷‍♀️

I’ll tell you- wear a garnier serum sheet mask! 🎭

15 mins wait, and all day bask 🌞 💐🍃🥒💚💞

इन आँखों की मस्ती 👀

Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut सस्ती 💵

Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi हस्ती 😂

She says all this and then voh फस्ती 🕸

#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery

When mommy and I set out to eat,

We don’t care about diet-only cheat,

Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat,

Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat!

#KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari 🍕🍟🍔🥘🌮🥙🌯🥘🍚🍨🍫🍦🥧🧁🍡🥮🍭🍬🍫🍿🍯🍪

