Saif Ali Khan's Special Bond With His Three Children

Saif Ali Khan is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. Saif comes from a Pataudi family and has three children. Two of them, named Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are from his first wife, who is also a Bollywood actor, named Amrita Singh. The marriage ended in divorce in 2004. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor and she gave birth to their first baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif has often said that his family members all share a special bond with each other and that they have a modern family set up. He is also known to share a very special equation with his children. Read to know more about his bond with his children.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan

Saif is always seen appreciating Sara. He says Sara has excelled in something and she is a very bright girl. He has said in an interview that she has finished her university a year early and says that she has always scored A1 during her studying years. He has also expressed that Sara wanted to work in the White House as a Diplomat. He was also seen concerned about his baby girl after her debut film. He says acting is the field where there is actually very little glamour and people appreciate you because of your work.

Also Read: Adorable Pictures Of Sara And Saif Ali Khan Ahead Of Love Aaj Kal 2 Release

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif, on numerous occasions, has spoken about his special bond with Ibrahim. Once Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked how it feels when his appearance is constantly compared to that of his father, Saif Ali Khan. He had said that there were a few scenarios where people keep saying that. He has said that his father is a true inspiration for him.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's 'Sacred Games' Tops Netflix's Best Releases Of 2019

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan, the youngest son of Saif Ali Khan, has broken the internet with his adorable smiles. In many of the interviews, Saif was asked whether he himself is comfortable when his son is being seen by the world. To this, Saif answered that it would be rude to hide him as the press just wants to take his pictures. People are interested in what Taimur is like. He also added that eventually, when he will grow up, he will understand that his parents are down to earth and are privileged people. Saif is not worried about it because he is sure that his son will understand the balance of life as he grows up.

Also Read:Saif Ali Khan Quips About Comparison With Jon Snow, Says 'he's No Match For Uday Bhan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.