When Saif Ali Khan Turned Casanova For His Bollywood Films

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is known for his stellar performances in movies and his impeccable charm. He marked his acting debut with Parampara but garnered fame with romantic flicks Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Khan received success with a few films in the 90s, among which Hum Saath Saath Hain was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1999.

Saif Ali Khan's romantic roles

To date, Saif Ali Khan has worked in numerous successful Bollywood movies. However, he has been immortalised as Casanova in the Hindi film industry. Ever since Yeh Dillagi, Khan has been getting similar kind of roles. Therefore, he has worked in different versions of the same character. Saif Ali Khan's characters are almost always a handsome man, who was commitment issues and runs away from love. But when he realises that he has fallen in love, he returns at the end.

Besides Yeh Dillagi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kya Kehna features Saif Ali Khan as Rahul Modi, a rich brat who is among the most popular college guys. As Preity Zinta falls for him, he ditches her and leaves. Moreover, Vinod Chaturvedi of Hum Saath Saath Hain possesses similar characteristics.

Later on, Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer Moolchandani was a playboy and fell in love with almost everyone he met, before settling for ‘the one’. Saif Ali Khan has been commitment-phobic in various Bollywood flicks. He portrayed Karan Kapoor in Hum Tum, in which it took him time to realise that he can fall in love too. On the other hand, Salaam Namaste’s Nick came back after nine months.

Similarly, Jai Vardhan Singh from Love Aaj Kal required two years and his father’s help to resolve his issues. Cocktail’s Gautam Kapoor was also stuck in a love triangle. However, he saves his friendship with Veronica (Deepika Padukone) at the end and settles with Meera (Diana Penty).

Saif Ali Khan’s recent film Jawaani Jaaneman depicts the same tale of a middle-aged man Jazz. In this coming-of-age drama, he considers his daughter Tia his first love. She changes Jazz and completely alters his Casanova image after entering his life. Therefore, he not only commits as a father but also gives a chance to his friend Rhea as understands her feelings.

