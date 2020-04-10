When Alaya F Played Fun Games Like 'know Your Colleague' With Co-star Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Alaya F is riding high on the success of her recent flick Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor made her debut alongside Saif Ali Khan. In a fun interview with an entertainment portal, Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan played several games where they guessed things about each other’s personal lives. Have a look at this fun interaction.

The first game played by Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan was ‘know your colleague’. The game started with Saif Ali Khan guessing things about Alaya. Saif nailed the game like a boss. He answered all the questions right from her favourite travel destination that is New York to her favourite social media platform that is Instagram.

However, when Saif was asked about Alaya’s relationship status, the actor dropped some bombs as he answered then he had once heard about a guy who was coming back from London but he never really saw anyone. It was then Alaya’s turn to answer questions about Saif. The actor failed adorably as she failed to guess Saif’s debut film and even his favourite film too. The duo then played another game titled ‘is she your daughter’. In this game, Saif answered some millennial lingos. The actor answered a few of them correctly and also shared that his favourite lingo would be ‘Bougie’.

It was then Alaya F who played the game ‘is he your father’ where she was asked to name Saif’s co-stars of his different movies. Alaya F was able to answer only a single question right and ended up failing again. The host of the show then asked Alaya F about that one thing her mother advised her before her debut. Alaya F mentioned that there was no particular thing that her mother advised her about, instead, her mother had asked her to come to her in case of any doubts or problems, Alaya added.

