Saif Ali Khan's Work And Awards That Grabbed Attention In The Year 2019

Saif Ali Khan has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films and series in his acting career. He is loved for his out-of-the-box script choice. His work has been recognized by the fans and the critics alike. Here are the updates on the actor that will help you keep up with the actor’s upcoming movies and series.

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming films

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a number of film in the year 2020. The actor will be seen playing a negative character in the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film revolves around a warrior of the 17th century Maharashtra. The film is being directed by Om Raut and will also star actors like Ajay Devgn and Kajol in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Udaybhan Rathod in the film. The period film will release in January 2020. Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in a comedy film titled Jawaani Jaaneman. The film is expected to release in February 2020. It will star actors like Tabu and Chunky Panday. The plot of the film is yet to be revealed.

Saif Ali Khan’s movies and shows in 2019

Saif Ali Khan was seen in an offbeat film, titled Laal Kaptaan, in the year 2019. The film was an action drama which was set in the 18th century. Saif Ali Khan was seen playing the role of a Naga Sadhu who was out to seek revenge. His look in the film is what caught the attention of the audience. He was spotted with long dreadlocked hair and a red headband. The film also starred Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij. It was directed by Navdeep Singh. The film tanked at the box office but gained appreciation from few critics across the country. He also reportedly declined the offer to sign Race 3, which went on to become a hit at the box office.

Saif Ali Khan was also seen in the famous Netflix original series, Sacred Games. The second season of the series released in the year 2019. The series was made by Anurag Kashyap and Varun Grover, amongst others. Saif Ali Khan played the role of inspector Sartaj Singh in the series. It also stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neeraj Kabi. The second season of the series did not receive the same amount of love and appreciation as the previous season.

Awards won by Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was awarded the best style icon title in the year 2019. He received the tag which was given by the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. The style icon tag was given to him for his classy and elegant style statements.

