Saif Ali Khan On His Bond With Sara Ali Khan: It Is Unconventional

Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol. His fierce role as 'Udaybhan Singh Rathod' in the film won a million hearts. While Tanhaji is still roaring at the box office, Saif Ali Khan’s next titled Jawaani Jaaneman, opposite Tabu and Alaya F has been making headlines. Khan will be seen playing the role of a young and charming man who does not want to age, which seems to be opposite to his role in Tanhaji. Saif is currently on a promotional spree and had many things to reveal about his children in his recent interview, especially, Sara Ali Khan, whose movie Love Aaj Kal 2 is making a lot of noise online. Have a look at what Saif Ali Khan recently revealed.

Saif Ali Khan says he loves all his children unconditionally and equally

In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Saif Ali Khan said he loves his children- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur with all his heart. He also said that not one of them can replace anything to do with the other. Sharing about his bond with Sara, he said that since she is grown-up now, they share some ‘unconventional’ past times and the duo has been sharing a little bit of friendship too.

Sharing about Ibrahim, Saif said that the former is a 19-year-old boy and sometimes questions about his skincare, while sometimes talks about girls. Lastly, talking about Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan revealed Taimur is quite straight-forward. He just wants to play and hug, and enjoying his blissful days, he added.

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime drama series titled Dilli that will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The series will star Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias will be seen in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

