Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saif, Twinkle & Anil's Picture Is A Sight For The Sore Eyes

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Anil Kapoor are among the well-known celebrities in the industry. The trio also enjoys a massive fan-following on their respective social media handle. Fans recently came across an adorable throwback picture of them from the sets of Dil Tera Diwana and have been going all gaga over it.

In the picture, the trio can be seen posing for the camera in a stunning avatar. The trio is also all smiles in this lovely picture. Saif Ali Khan can be seen sporting a maroon coloured shirt along with a pair of black denim. He completed his look with a pair of a wristwatch and sunglasses.

Twinkle Khanna can be seen sporting a denim dress with bishop sleeves. She completed her look by opting for side parting hairdo and minimal makeup. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen donning a quirky multi-coloured zipper along with white pants. He also completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by a fan page went on garner heaps of praise and several likes. Some of the users went on to praise the picture, while some went all gaga over Twinkle’s look. One of the users wrote, “Such a lovely picture”. While the other one wrote, “Loving Twinkles look”. Check out a few comments below.

About the film

Released in 1996, the film Dil Tera Diwana was helmed by Lawrence D'Souza and starred Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha in lead roles. The movie chronicles about Ravi who falls in love with Komal and his father initially approves of their relationship. However, when he gets to know about Komal's father, he immediately calls off the wedding, which leads Ravi to try and find out about the reasons behind the same. The film went on to receive praise from fans and movie buffs for the storyline and acting skills.

