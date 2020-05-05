'Dil Chahta Hai' Song Recreated By Berklee College Students For COVID-19 Relief In India

The iconic title song from the film Dil Chahta Hai has been recreated by 75 students from the Berklee College of Music which is based in Boston, United States. The soulful recreation of the Dil Chahta Hai song also features a number of artists in the music video like Shankar Mahadevan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zakir Hussain. Dil Chahta Hai, which released 2001, is considered to be a cult film and attains a massive popularity to-date. Check out the latest take on the renowned track Dil Chahta Hai recreated by the students of Berklee College of Music below -

Also read: Milind Soman Responds To A Troll Who Wrote, 'silly, Superficial' On His 90s Picture

Dil Chahta Hai song recreation

Dil Chahta Hai is back, and HOW! Thrilled to collaborate on this funky version by @Shankar_Live with @berkleeindiaexchange.

Video by @btosproductions!

Each view helps someone in need so please SHARE! #BIXCovidFund #berkleeindianensemble https://t.co/LcTqT5aLO1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 5, 2020

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's Aesthetic Captions That You Can Draw Inspiration From For Your Next Post

The song has been recreated by the Berklee India Exchange, a class at the Berklee College of Music. The song has been recreated to show support towards the ongoing coronavirus outbreak relief work in India. Dil Chahta Hai's title track recreation was also aimed to show support particularly to the people working in the Indian music fraternity who require financial support to get through the crisis.

The music video which was recently released features a number of students holding up posters where they wrote down what they wish to do during and after these trying times. Beautiful messages coupled with Dil Chahta Hai written on posters can be seen in the music video. Check it out below -

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': What To Expect From Her Next?

Source - Stills from Berklee Indian Ensemble - Dil Chahta Hai music video

Clint Valladares, who is the senior managing director for Berklee College of Music recently sat down with a news daily for an interview where he revealed why the Dil Chahta Hai song was chosen. The managing director revealed that they wished to showcase a song that is uplifting and inspires people during testing times like these. Thus, an ensemble was created in using various instruments like trumpets, horns and saxophone amongst various others.

Whereas on the other hand, Shankar Mahadevan, who has lent his vocals yet again for the recreation also stated to an entertainment portal that he had an amazing time recreating the song and is loving the newer version as much as the original.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Hosts In-house MET Gala; Niece Sky Crowns Her 'Pretty Pretty Princess'

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's most memorable dialogues from cult classic 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.