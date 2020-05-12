'Dil Chahta Hai' Has Many Super Hit Songs Which Fans Remember Till Date; See List

Farhan Akhtar is a singer, actor, director and producer in the Hindi film industry, who made his directorial debut with the film Dil Chahta Hai which released in the year 2001. Farhan also wrote the story and screenplay for this blockbuster hit. The film featured many famous actors including Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the reuniting of the friends in times of crisis. Moreover, the film was also heavily based on subjects like love and relationships. Apart from the unique storyline, the songs of the film also grabbed the attention of many. Take a look at some of the best songs from Dil Chahta Hai that every fan remembers till date.

Dil Chahta Hai

The title track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Clinton Cerejo. The song is intricately woven into the plot to echo the thoughts of the lead characters. In the song, the three friends take a road trip to Goa. Their trip without a concrete plan not only mirrors the aimlessness of the young but also kindles wanderlust.

Tanhayee

Tanhayee translates to loneliness. In the film, Akash (Aamir Khan) learns that Shalini (Preity Zinta) is returning to India for her wedding and both of them know that she does not love her fiance Rohit (Ayub Khan). After she leaves, Akash is hit by unbearable loneliness that makes him feel like he is staring into the abyss of darkness. The song is sung by none other than Sonu Nigam.

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe is the first song that appears in the film Dil Chahta Hai. The setting of the song is the graduation party of Akash, Sameer and Sid at a nightclub. Before the song begins, Akash cracks some of his typical Akash-esque jokes. Sung wonderfully by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and KK, the song helps us to understand the personalities of the characters in the film. The signature dance step of the song was a hit at the time of its release.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan

How one can forget the craze for this iconic retro-style song Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? The song was quite popular at the time of its release, along with its hook steps.

