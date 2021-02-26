Anupam Kher Receives A Letter From PM Modi, Appreciating His Book 'Your Best Day Is Today'

Anupam Kher's third and latest published book, Your Best Day Is Today is a runaway success. It has already found itself amongst the best-selling novels. Now, the recent achievement for the book is that it has received acclaim from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to Anupam Kher, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the book and the message that it conveys. Read along to take a look at the letter and what the actor has to say about it.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Attends Live Music Launch Of Hariharan And Bickram Ghosh's Love Album 'Ishq'

Anupam Kher receives a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi has written a letter of appreciation for actor Anupam Kher after he read his recent book Your Best Day Is Today. The Prime Minister has mentioned the advice the actor’s mother gave him as a child, saying Your Best Day Is Today can be seen in the achievements that the actor has made, and the same positive spirit has been followed by the family through the pandemic. Modi further wrote, “Your book is a message to humanity to be ever prepared for any challenge that life throws at us, to adopt a positive outlook and stay firmly rooted in the present Heartiest congratulations for this compilation of your innermost thoughts and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Anupam Kher is elated to have received this letter of appreciation for his book and shared it in a post on his Instagram feed. He wrote in his caption, “Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Thank you for this beautiful, generous and full of warmth letter to me about my book #YourBestDayIsToday. It really touched my heart! I feel honoured and humbled that you actually took the time out to go through my book. You are an amazingly inspirational leader! With you as our PM, I am confident that India will be the #JagatGuru of the world very soon! May you continue to lead us for years. My mother, your biggest admirer sends her blessings! Thank you once again, sir! Your letter is my treasure!” followed by two hand-folded emojis.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Shares A Glimpse Of His Celebration Signaling The Wrap Of 'Happy Birthday'

Anupam Kher launched his book last year in November 2020, around Diwali. He has been touring and gifting his book to fellow authors and eminent personalities across the country. This marks the third book that Anupam Kher has written, and all of the three have been bestsellers while the third is still topping ranks at bookstores.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Shares Pictures Of Actors As Newcomers, Asks Fans To Guess Their Names

Also Read: Anupam Kher Recites A Few Lines From One Of Gulzar's Poem, Fans Call It 'beautiful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.