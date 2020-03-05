'Got Lucky': Saiyami Kher Spies Sachin Tendulkar Batting In The Nets; Just Watch THIS

Irrespective of the time and place, when the Master Blaster brandishes his wand and shows what he's got, it becomes hard for the fans to not swoon in the beauty of the whole setting. yes, we are talking about the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. The ICC Hall of Famer was spotted by actress Saiyami Kher while he was batting in a net session and she took to social media to share a small clip of Sachin Tendulkar playing some glorious strokes. Saiyami Kher got a close look at Sachin Tendulkar doing his tricks with the willow and she touted it to be an instant dose of happiness that put smiles on the faces of millions across the world.

Lucky Saiyami Kher gets a glimpse of God

What is that one thing that makes you happy, instantly?



For me it’s watching @sachin_rt bat! Got lucky. Happened to be around when he was practising.



If he just bats in the nets once a month, I’m sure it’ll bring a smile to millions of faces 😁 pic.twitter.com/q4u8NAhgDl — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) March 5, 2020

A small tribute to the Little Master

One of Sachin Tendulkar's die-hard fans named Anand Mehta wrote that even though the champion batsman has retired from the gentleman's game, he will never retire from their hearts after which he gave a small tribute to the Little Master. This small tribute was indeed a special one as the Twitterati had posted the picture of his 10-month old nephew Shresth Mehta. Little Shresth can be seen in the Indian jersey with a huge kitbag probably in the centre of a cricket academy. What makes this extra special is that the kid is trying to hold a heavy bat.

Never too young for 🏏😀!!

Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures.

I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family. https://t.co/tKWfCw1C95 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2020

'Never too young for Cricket': Tendulkar

After having read the heartwarming message and taking a good look at those adorable pictures, how could the cricketing legend not respond back? Not only did the 2011 World Cup-winner oblige but he also wished the kid good luck. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tendulkar wrote that no one is too young to play cricket. Even the fans were overjoyed by this and they came forward to comment on this adorable moment.

