Saiyami Kher Shares Her Excitement For IPL, Says '5 Days To Go'

It seems that Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher has been gearing herself up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The actress recently shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen expressing her fondness for the game along with the excitement of watching IPL again. In the video, the actress all decked up in beautiful clothes can be seen playing cricket in her house.

Saiyami Kher flaunts her love for cricket

The ball is tied with a rope and it swings as she hits it again and again with a bat in front of a mirror. The Mirzya actress captioned the video and wrote that she is all dressed up and ready for some exciting cricket. The actress has also been keeping a track of the countdown and wrote that only five days are left for the game to start. The actress further wrote that lockdown has left her even needier for cricket. At last, she asked her fans about their favourite teams and who are they supporting this year.

Actor R. Madhavan was the first one to leave a comment under the post and hailed the actress for posting such a cool video. Followed by Madhavan was stand-up comedian Siddharth Jadhav wrote “Saiyami, great.” Saiyami who was quick enough to reply to the comments thanked Madhavan for his love and wrote that she was just playing around at her house, while she told Jadhav that her game with him is still pending.

This is not the first time that the actress has expressed her love for the sport and that she is a huge cricket fan. Before 2020 dawned, she uploaded a video in which she was can be seen hitting the straight drive and the flick to full-length deliveries with the finesse of a professional batsman. According to reports by NDTV, Saiyami has played women's cricket on behalf of Maharashtra at the state level.

At one time Saiyami was to be selected in the national team of women's cricket but she decided to leave cricket and become an actress. Significantly, the first match of IPL 2020 will be played on September 19 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. On the one hand, where the Mumbai team has won the IPL title 4 times, on the other hand, Chennai has done wonders by winning the IPL title 3 times. In such a situation, the first match of the 13th season of IPL is expected to be quite exciting. The final of the tournament is to be played on 10 November.

