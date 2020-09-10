Saiyami Kher Shares A Gorgeous No-makeup Picture Clicked By Her 'multi-talented Sister'

Actor Saiyami Kher recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself amidst being self-isolated. The actor has put up a meaningful thought about finding the ray of hope in darkness while mentioning that the photography was actually done by her sister who has multiple talents. The picture is being loved by her followers as they find it simple and stunning.

Saiyami Kher’s photo

Actor Saiyami Kher recently posted a casual picture of herself on her official social media handle. In the picture posted, the actor is seen posing for the camera with her left hand casually placed in her hair. She is seen donning a white shirt while she opts for a no-makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty. Her hair has been left open with proper curls while her stunning eyes leave a lasting impact. Saiyami Kher is posing in front of a sunflower painting, giving a greater effect to the meaningful caption.

In the note added with the picture, Saiyami Kher has written about finding the bright spot even in the darkest days of life. She has mentioned that her caption is actually a piece of advice from a sunflower. She has sent out the message of not losing hope even when things don’t align. The quote speaks about standing tall and finding the sunlight in every step of life. She has also mentioned that the picture was clicked by her multi-talented sister amidst the lockdown. Have a look at the picture on Saiyami Kher’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, Saiyami Kher has received a number of compliments for her natural look in the picture. People have put up complimentary notes highlighting how gorgeous she looks at all times. Have a look at the bunch of comments here.

On the work front, Saiyami Kher is all set to be seen in the south Indian film, Wild Dog. The plot of the film revolves around a bunch of NIA officers who are on an important mission. The actor will be seen playing Arya Pandit alongside actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Atul Kulkarni, amongst others. Wild Dog is being directed by Ahishor Solomon who has also contributed to the script.

Image Courtesy: Saiyami Kher Instagram

