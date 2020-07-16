Saiyami Kher Asks Fans To Guess The Meaning Of C-16, Gets Fun Answers In Return [Spoilers]

Saiyami Kher recently took to Instagram to share a snip from her latest Amazon Prime show, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor shared a snip from the last scene of season 1, where the character J mysteriously hands Sherly a piece of paper that has the code “C-16” written on it. With the post, Saiyami Kher asked her followers what the code could possibly mean according to them and fans seem to have a bunch of ideas in mind.

Saiyami has a guessing game [Spoiler alert]

Saiyami Kher has lately been earning a lot of appreciation for portraying the character Sherly in the thriller-drama, Breathe: Into The Shadows. She recently took to social media to share something related to the show along with a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen holding a piece of paper which was handed over to her by J, in the last scene of episode 12. In the caption for the post, she has asked fans to guess what the code could possibly mean. Have a look at the post here.

In the comments section of the post, fans can be seen getting extremely creative with their answers as they have all been wondering what it could possibly mean. A few people have been guessing that C-16 could be the hotel number where Sherly and J used to meet. Others have come up with a new angle that says it could be a way of telling Sherly that J is still around. Another set of people have also been relating it to the current times and calling it “younger brother of COVID 19” and “name of COVID vaccine”. Have a look at the comments here.

In the last few minutes of Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 1, Avinash (Abhishek Bachchan) can be seen making an effort to convince Abha (Nithya Menon) that his split personality J has disappeared forever and would not return as he believes J has been dormant for close to three years now. However, Abha is not convinced and expresses her concern over the same, indicating that Avinash has to stay in the asylum for a few more days. In the next scene, Avinash is shown scratching his fingers just the way his split personality, J did. It is also shown that Sherly meets Avinash/J in the asylum and is given a chit that has C-16 written on it.

