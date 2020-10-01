Saiyami Kher Wanted To Be In The Maldives When September Ended; Remembers Her Vacay Time

Actor Saiyami Kher recently took to Instagram to share a video compilation created with a bunch of throwback clips. In the reel video, she is seen having a gala time in the Maldives while slaying every adventure sport look. She is also seen posing on a swing in a bright yellow gown, in one of the segments. She has expressed how much she misses being around the sea as it has been quite some time since the last vacation. Saiyami Kher’s followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love her every avatar.

Saiyami Kher missing the blues

Actor Saiyami Kher recently took to social media to share a throwback video from her Maldives vacation. In the video posted, the actor is seen participating in a number of adventure sports as she highlights the beauty of aquatic life. In a part of the video, she is seen making an attempt to surf as she rows away, deeper into the sea. In another segment, she is seen swimming with the fish as she is in the middle of a scuba diving session. In most parts of the video, the stunning actor is dressed in different kinds of bikinis that allow her to freely move while indulging in water sports.

In a small boomerang clip amidst the compilation, Saiyami Kher is seen dressed in a stunning yellow high-low gown while she enjoys the sea breeze. She is seen wearing a pair of shades with the gown, as she is soaking up in the sun. The bright colour of the gown goes well with the wooden swing and the natural blue shades of the sea. The iconic What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong is being played in the background while the video rolls out.

In the caption for the post, actor Saiyami Kher has spoken about how much she misses being near the sea. She has used a Green Day song reference as the month September comes to an end. She has also mentioned that she would rather be in the Maldives at the moment. Have a look at the post on Saiyami Kher’s Instagram here.

Read Saiyami Kher Shares A Gorgeous No-makeup Picture Clicked By Her 'multi-talented Sister'

Also read Saiyami Kher Enjoys Time With Nature; Shares Gandhiji's Quote On 'court Of Conscience'

In the comments section of the post, her fans have mentioned how gorgeous she looks in every attire. They have also spoken highly of her love for adventure sports and heavy activities. A few of them seem to be missing going out on vacations as well. Have a look at the post on Saiyami Kher’s Instagram here.

Read Saiyami Kher Shares Her Excitement For IPL, Says '5 Days To Go'

Also read Abhishek Bachchan On Not Getting Films After 'Drona' Flopped: 'Nothing In Life Comes Easy'

Image Courtesy: Saiyami Kher Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.