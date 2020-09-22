Saiyami Kher Enjoys Time With Nature; Shares Gandhiji's Quote On 'court Of Conscience'

Actor Saiyami Kher recently took to Instagram to share a candid picture of herself from her cycling session. In the picture, she is seen sitting next to her cycle as she takes a break to enjoy the beauty of nature. She also shared a meaningful quote by Mahatma Gandhi which spoke about conscience and its power. Her fans have been complimenting her dedication towards fitness while also agreeing with the quote in her caption.

Saiyami Kher's time with nature

Actor Saiyami Kher recently took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself enjoying the natural beauty around her. In the picture posted, she has halted next to a clear and isolated lake to breathe in some fresh air and appreciate the beauty around. She dons a neon orange top which has been styled with a pair of blue workout leggings. She has tied her hair up in a high bun while she kneels on the mushy ground, looking towards her left side.

The scenery has stunning mountains at a distance and its reflection is seen falling on the clear lake. The clouds also add a gorgeous effect to the picture, giving out a fresh and soothing vibe. The contrasting colour of her T-shirt makes the photograph look more vibrant and eye-catching.

In the caption for the post, Saiyami Kher has penned down a famous quote by Mahatma Gandhi. The quote speaks about conscience and how it is above everything. She has mentioned that the court of conscience is above the court of justice or any other court. Have a look at the post on Saiyami Kher's Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, her followers have complimented her look through various emoticons. A few of her fans have also mentioned how stunning the natural sight is. Have a look at a few of the comments on Saiyami Kher’s post here.

On the work front, Saiyami Kher is all set to be seen in an upcoming south Indian film, Wild Dog. The Telugu film is being directed by Ahishor Solomon who also plays a key role in the writing team. Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the character of Arya Pandit, alongside talented artists like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Atul Kulkarni, amongst others.

