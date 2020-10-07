Sajid Khan Celebrates His Late Brother, Wajid Khan's First Birth Anniversary; See Post

Music director Sajid Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 07, 2020, to share a video of him celebrating his late brother and musician, Wajid Khan’s first birth anniversary. The music director also penned a heartfelt note remembering his brother on this special day. Fans went all out to comment all things nice on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sajid Khan went on to celebrate the first birth anniversary of his brother Wajid Khan. The musician went on to share a video where he and his friends, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan can be seen cutting a delicious looking cake. One can also notice the elaborate decoration on the table with flower petals and much more. Sajid can be seen sporting a black t-shirt along with a pair of trousers and a blue cap. Towards the end of the video, Sajid can also be heard saying, “Love you, Wajid”.

Along with the post, Sajid went on to pen a heartfelt note for his brother. He wrote, “Happy birthday Wajid: grt musician grt soul mind-blowing person n dearest brother:: miss u yaar”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

Fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Sajid went on garner heaps of praise and several likes by fans. Some of the fans went on to wish the singer on this day, while some penned some sweet notes about the singer in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday Wajid sir & I miss you a lot”. While the other one wrote, “Missing you Wajid Bhai”. Check out a few more comments below.

This is not the first time Sajid Khan has gone on to share a social media tribute for his late brother. He recently shared a post that features a throwback photo of Sajid Khan alongside his late brother, Wajid Khan. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. Sajid Khan wrote in the caption that he was in this world with his mother, while Wajid Khan was in the other world with his father. Then he lovingly went on to call Wajid Khan his "Jannat Ka Rockstar" Take a look at the post below.

