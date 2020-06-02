Sonu Nigam Feels 'immensely Talented' Wajid Khan Never Got His Due, Recalls Fond Memories

Wajid Khan's death has left an imprint in the music industry as many from the fraternity expressed their shock and disbelief on the news of the music director's death on Monday. One of the first to confirm Wajid Khan's death was Sonu Nigam who took to social media and wrote, "my brother Wajid left us" along with a throwback photo with him. Nigam also spoke about his memories with the late music director in his interaction with a local daily and said that Wajid did not get his due given the immense talent that he possessed.

Sonu Nigam had collaborated with Wajid Khan on numerous projects in the past starting with the remix of Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum in 1996. One of their chartbusters had been Sonu Nigam's album Deewana which included memorable songs like Ab Mujhe Raat Din and Deewana Tera. Sonu took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his favourite song Tumko Na Bhool Payenge claiming that he will remember Wajid with that song from now.

Recalling Wajid Khan as a sensitive soul, Sonu Nigam said that he had done some legendary work in such a short time. Even a song like Hud Hud Dabangg had become a classy number with his talent. Sonu further recalled Wajid's illness and revealed that the latter had diabetes and had also undergone a kidney transplant but his condition had worsened in the last few months.

Music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a city hospital in Mumbai. Brother Sajid Khan recently opened up about the same and revealed to an agency that Wajid died of a cardiac arrest while confirming that the composer had tested positive for Covid-19. Later in the day, Wajid Khan was buried to rest at Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance. As per latest reports, Razina Khan, mother of late singer music composer Wajid Khan, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Reportedly, she is believed to have contracted to the virus before the late musician was infected with it.

