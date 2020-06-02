'Wajid Khan Died Of Cardiac Arrest, Was Tested Positive For COVID-19', Says Sajid Khan

Music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a city hospital in Mumbai. Brother Sajid Khan recently opened up for the same and told PTI that he died of a cardiac arrest while confirming that the composer had tested positive for Covid-19. Wajid Khan was buried to rest at Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance.

As per reports, Wajid Khan was buried around 1 pm and because of the lockdown and Coronaivurs pandemic, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. "There were police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry, were present," a source close to the musician told PTI.

As per latest reports, Razina Khan, mother of late singer music composer Wajid Khan, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Reportedly, she is believed to have contracted to the virus before the late musician was infected with it. Moreover, when Wajid Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on June 1, Razina Khan was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son.

According to a source who spoke to a media portal, Wajid Khan was suffering from kidney and throat infection. Reportedly, he too had tested positive for COVID-19, but that was later. And his mother had contracted the virus from other COVID positive patients at the hospital. Reports have it that she is currently undergoing treatment at Surana Sethia hospital in Mumbai.

The news of Wajid Khan's death was first confirmed with the condoling tweet of another music composer, Salim Merchant on his social media platforms who said, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan_live you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken."

Bollywood mourns Wajid Khan's death

Many popular faces from the industry like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Kapoor, Salman Khan and others took to their social media handles to pay last tributes to Wajid Khan. Neha Kakkar, Darshan Raval, Sunil Grover and others too mourned Wajid's untimely demise. Wajid Khan's several other colleagues and fans also poured tributes for the music composer.

