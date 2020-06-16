Sajid Nadiadwala Urges Home Minister To Stop Circulation Of Photos Of SSR's Mortal Remains

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, disturbing photos of his mortal remains were widely circulated on social media. While fans and friends from the fraternity have demanded removal of the photos from all platforms, Bollywood director Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to reach out to the Home Minister on the same. Nadiadwala has reportedly written to the Home Minister of Maharashtra, requesting him to stop the circulation of the photos.

Sajid Nadiadwala writes to Home Minister

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s dead body was found by his maid who informed the police about it. Within a few hours of his death and the arrival of police, a set of photos of his mortal remains were circulated on social media. Fans of the actor stood up against this as they started a trend #Delete on social media. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala decided to pen a letter to the Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh regarding this matter.

According to reports, Sajid Nadiadwala has urged Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against this and stop these photos from making rounds on the internet. Reportedly, in his letter he has demanded that these photos should be deleted from the internet. Here is what he wrote:

This is with respect to some disturbing photographs being circulated on social media with respect to the death of Late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput. I am also the producer of the films involving Late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput and am sharing my sentiment that few photographs with respect to the death of Mr Sushant Singh Rajput, which is currently being circulated on Social Media are quite disturbing and depressing and are required to be stopped from being circulated. I am making this request to your esteemed office to please issue necessary and urgent directions, if possible, to the concerned authorities including concerned Police department for stopping the circulation of those disturbing photographs with respect to the death of Late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

