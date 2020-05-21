Sajid Nadiadwala Reaches Out To Help An Out Of Work Lightman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Indian film and television industry has been disrupted and put on a pause due to the COVID 19 lockdown. The shooting schedules of various films and television series have been severely affected and a lot of people who work in the industry on a daily wage basis have been severely affected. This includes spot boys, setting team, light men, and others. According to reports, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently came forward and helped out a light man Ghulam Sattar, who has been going through a lot of trouble due to the lockdown.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala reaches out for help

According to reports, Sajid Nadiadwala, who is known for blockbusters films like Kick, Baaghi franchise, and others, reached out to help a daily wage worker who has been going through a lot of difficulties. Ghulam, who is 54 years old, had to leave work due to some health issues. Reportedly, he underwent surgery with a lot of trouble but recovered from it and decided to start working again, in January.

It was around the same time that the coronavirus had started taking its hold over the world. Back then, Ghulam was working as a light man on the sets of the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Keehlata Hai. As per reports, he was going through a very troublesome time due to a financial crisis and did not have money to even pay for food.

As per reports, Sajid Nadiadwala has asked his manager to personally look into the matter when Ghulam had called the filmmaker. Nadiadwala’s manager was told about Sattar's struggle and the filmmaker had then offered to pay the struggling light man ₹10,000. Ghulam Sattar is not the first person to be helped by the director and reports have stated that so far he has helped over 400 people.

For the unversed, Sajid Nadiadwala is the owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. He has been working as a writer as well as a producer, and a director. He has also written the Marathi film Lai Bhari, and soon will be seen as the producer and director of Kick 2.

