As Abhinav Kashyap Slams Salman Khan & Family, Netizens Urge Bollywood To 'drop Names'

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap took to his social media handle and shared some of his bitter experiences in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The director has alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying him for some time now and he penned down some ‘bitter truths’ about the industry. This gave way to netizens asking for more names and they urged other celebrities to ‘expose’ the people in the industry who bully other celebrities.

Abhinav Kashyap's shocking revelation about Salman Khan & family

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans and the film fraternity devastated. While there have been speculations that the actor was suffering from depression, there have been accusations made that certain people in the industry wanted to see his career finished. This has divided the industry as many are speaking up about the nepotism and bias that is prevalent in the industry and how some actors are made to feel like outsiders.

Amidst this, Dabangg film director Abhinav Kashyap has made a bold revelation wherein he said that Salman Khan along with brothers was responsible for finishing his career. He further alleged that the brothers tried to control his entire career. The director further revealed that Arbaaz Khan threatened production house Ashtavinayak Films of ‘dire consequences’ if they worked with Abhinav Kashyap.

Please take a moment to read this post by Dabangg’s director, Abhinav Kashyap.

He further revealed that Salman Khan had tried to stall the release of film Besharam, which was directed by Kashyap. Salman Khan allegedly conducted a negative trolling against the film and it affected the box office collection of the movie. Abhinav Kashyap further revealed that he holds a grudge against Salman Khan and his family. He urged the people, who have suffered due to such misgivings in Bollywood, to tell their stories.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there were many speculations as to who were the ‘gatekeepers’ of the industry who were not being named by any celebrities. After Abhinav Kashyap made a bold statement, netizens started reacting to the post and started asking others to ‘drop names’. Netizens urged more Bollywood celebrities to reveal their struggle story and open up about these misgivings.

Netizens urge rest of Bollywood to 'drop names'

Hiding a truth is same as telling a lie , be open honest and reveal everything . If you have to hide you should not be talking about it .

