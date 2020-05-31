Salman Khan Recalls Being Punished At School, Shares Class 4 Story With Father Salim Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared an interesting anecdote from his early days on The Kapil Sharma Show during his last appearance on the talk show. He walked down memory lane and shared that as a kid, he would get punished in school very often. He recalled an incident from his fourth grade when he was made to stand outside his classroom and when his father veteran director Salim Khan found out that he was pulled up, he took the punishment on himself.

The Bharat star shared that he was made to stand underneath a flagpole, outside his classroom as punishment. He revealed during the show, “One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, ‘What did you do now?’ I said, ‘Nothing, daddy. I don’t know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.’ I was in the fourth grade at the time.”.

He added further that when his father Salim Khan enquired about the reason behind the punishment, the principal said that he had not paid his school fees. Salman revealed that his father spoke to the principal and stood under the flagpole himself. “My father said, ‘He is not supposed to pay the fees, I am. You are supposed to keep him in class. I am running short of money. I will pay the fees but right now, if you need to punish, you need to punish me.” the actor said.

What's next for Salman Khan?

The actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and others. Salman will be seen next in Prabhudeva's upcoming film Radhe along with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. The actor is also scheduled to feature in Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will release next year.

