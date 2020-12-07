Salma Agha's Daughter Zara Khan Gets Horrific Threats On Instagram; Police Finds Accused

Recently, Pakistan-born British Indian singer-actor Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan registered a case at Oshiwara police station after she received rape threats on Instagram. As per a report of Mid-day, Zara Khan alleged in her complaint that between October 28 and November 3, she received many abusive messages on Instagram from an unknown account. It is also reported that the accused is a 23-year-old female MBA student from Hyderabad.

Zara Khan files a case

An officer from Oshiwara police station told the publication that the accused has been identified. The officer further added that during the investigation, the accused told them that she had created a fake account. As per the officer's statement, the alleged accused also said that Khan and her co-workers were working with a political party and targeting her. The Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar also shared that through their probe they learned that the accused is unstable. On the other hand, the report also stated that the case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 (a), 354(b), 509, 506 and Information Technology Act 67(a) of Indian Penal Code.

A peek into Zara Khan's Instagram

Coming to Zara Khan's Instagram media feed, it is flooded with numerous selfies, self-portraits and family pictures. A handful of pictures on Zara's feed feature her mother Salma Agha. In her most recent post, Zara shared a birthday post and the picture featured Khan along with her friend. The actor-singer was seen sporting a full-sleeved white dress in the picture.

Coming to her professional front, this year in November, Zara was honoured with the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award by the Governor Of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. "To be applauded and acknowledged in this manner feels great an gives us immense courage to do even more an contribute to our society in every way possible Because United we Stand !", read an excerpt of her post.

A few months ago, the 28-year-old singer-actor had come up with her new single, titled Jogan. She is best known for singing Kya Karte The Saajna in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On the other hand, she has acted in films like Aurangzeb and Desi Kattey.

