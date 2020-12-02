Throwback To The Time When Kashmera Shah Made A Shocking Revelation About Her Life

On December 2, actor Kashmera Shah took to her social media handle and shared a video post to give a peek into her quarantine birthday. On the occasion of Kashmera Shah's birthday, here is an interesting revelation she made while giving an interview to a magazine, back in 2012. The actor had admitted getting involved in a one-night stand with one of her co-stars. Later, on Kashmera Shah's husband, Krushna Abhishek also gave his response to the same. Scroll down to know the whole story of Kashmera's one-night stand and who that person was.

Kashmera's shocking revelation

Interestingly, it was none other than Kashmera Shah's husband Krushna. Back in 2012, while talking to Cine Blitz, Shah had said that before the couple landed on the sets of a film, they were to do together, she didn’t even know him. She also added that she knew she was to work with Govinda’s nephew in the film. Explaining further, Shah added she never carried high heels hence.

On the other hand, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek also gave a sneak peek into their affair. While sharing his piece of mind, he said that it happens with everyone and no one admits it. Abhishek also shared that after their one-night stand, Kashmera got a lot more caring towards him as she often brought food for him on the sets.

Abhishek also shared that Kashmera was giving him hints from the beginning. Krushna recalled an incident and stated that once when they were seated in the van and the lights when off and he asked, ‘Ab kya kare? (what shall we do now)’, and very suggestively Kashmera said, ‘Kyun, kuch kare? (Why do we need to do something)’.

Well, this is not the first time when Kashmera and Krushna have talked about their love life. Recently, in August, when Kashmera appeared on Krushna's show, The Kapil Sharma Show, she recalled a hilarious story of their first meeting. In the family special episode, Kashmera said that when she met Krushna for the first time, she asked him about his "forthcoming" project. To which, Krushna had replied that he is currently working on his third film and not the fourth.

On the other hand, coming to Kashmera Shah's Instagram, the media feed of it features numerous pictures and videos of Krushna. In July, the couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. She wrote a heartfelt note and showered love on Krushna. In her caption, she asserted, "When we got married today 8 years ago I did not realise that we were inadvertently promising each other that we would love each other 24/7. Love you and Happy Anniversary Cud".

