Salman Khan Prefers To Do 'script-based' Movies Rather Than 'character-based' Movies

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the Dabangg roles that he plays. Salman is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama movie Maine Pyar Kiya. The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. With each passing year, Salman Khan’s performance and choice of films have been getting better. In an interview, Salman Khan revealed why he likes to do script-based movies.

Salman Khan prefers to do script-based movies

While having a candid chat with an online leading entertainment daily, Salman Khan was asked if he ever gets concerned about the fact that because he is such a big star, maybe people might not be so into the characters he portrays. To this question, Salman Khan answered saying that whatever or whichever character he portrays is based on the scrip of the movie. He said that he doesn’t do a ‘character-based’ movie but he rather prefers to do a ‘script-based’ movie. If the script of a movie has heroism, action, drama, a story to tell, entertainment, romance, then all these things together automatically make the character larger than life.

Salman Khan was also asked about the one thing that he thinks makes people or his fans connect with him. To this, Salman Khan said that he really doesn’t have an answer to this question. In fact, Salman Khan’s co-star Katrina Kaif answered the question on his behalf. She said that Salman Khan lives with the people. Like not literally in their houses but he is not one of those who can be spotted at every Bollywood party gossiping about other actors or he will not know what is going on on other people’s social media. Salman Khan added to it in order to give an example, he said that before the rainy season arrives, he will be growing rice on his own in his farm, like a common.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 (2019) that was a huge blockbuster. He will next be seen in Radhe, that was going to release in mid-2020, but got postponed due to the global pandemic. No further realise date has been announced officially.

