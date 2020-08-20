Amitabh Bachchan Ranks As The Most Followed Indian Actor On Twitter, Beats Salman, Akshay

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most beloved and popular actors in the Bollywood film industry. The veteran actor is renowned for his brilliant acting skills and has featured in numerous hit and critically acclaimed films. Amitabh Bachchan is now the most followed Indian actor on the social media platform Twitter. Sr Bachchan even responded to this news on his Twitter page and thanked his fans for their constant love and support.

Amitabh Bachchan becomes the most followed Indian actor on Twitter

Also Read | MS Dhoni Announces Retirement With A Classic Amitabh Bachchan Song, Netizens React

all the affection of the followers and friends and the Ef .. gratitude and love ever https://t.co/UC4FkLHal4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2020

A fan of Amitabh Bachchan recently tweeted out the list of most followed Indian actors on Twitter. The list featured superstars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, but Amitabh Bachchan took the top spot. Amitabh Bachchan currently has around 43.8 million followers on Twitter, making him the most followed Indian actor on the social media platform.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Thoughtful Note, Says 'every Man Is Wonderful In His Own Boundary'

Salman Khan ranks second with 41.4 million followers while Akshay Kumar ranks fourth with around 38.2 million followers on twitter. Taking to his Twitter account, Amitabh Bachchan responded to this fan list and thanked all his followers and friends for their affection and support. He added that these fans would always have his gratitude and love for their unending support. Amitabh's Tweet has already gained over 10.3k likes on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the veteran actor recently featured in the comedy-drama film Gulabo Sitabo. The movie also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in a lead role opposite Amitabh. Gulabo Sitabo was initially set to release in theatres but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie was then released on Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Calls Out A Troll Who Asked Him To Share His Tweets In Hindi

The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike for its stellar acting and its humorous plot. However, Gulabo Sitabo's release on OTT caused a massive controversy after owners of multiplexes called out the producers for abandoning theatres amid the pandemic. After Gulabo Sitabo, several other films followed suit and released on OTT platforms.

Amitabh Bachchan is also set to feature in multiple other movies this year, including Chehre, Brahmāstra, Jhund, and Uyarntha Manithan. Chehre is already in post-production and was set to release on July 17, 2020, but was delayed due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, Brahmāstra is still scheduled for release in December of 2020.

Also Read | Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan Salutes COVID Warriors, Other Stars Pen Strong Notes

[Promo from Amitabh Bachchan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.