'Bigg Boss' 2020: Naina Singh To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's 'BB 14'?

Bigg Boss 14 is soon going to air on television and fans are super excited about it. However, not much details about the much-awaited season have been revealed by the makers of the show. And now as the new season about to begin, many names from the entertainment industry have emerged on Bigg Boss 2020 's preliminary contestant list, and now a new name has been added to it.

The recent name who is set to be a contestant on the show is Naina Singh. Yes, Kumkum Bhagya fame is reportedly all set to make her way in the Bigg Boss 14 house. According to Telly Chakkar, the actor all set to begin her Bigg Boss journey after leaving the much-acclaimed show. The actor might be seen locked up in the Bigg Boss 14 house. It is also reported that there is a high likelihood that Naina will be a part of season 14 hosted by Salman Khan, and her deal is also almost confirmed.

However, there has been no official confirmations about the same made by the actor or the makers of the show. And if reports are to be believed, after Splitsvilla and the Next Superstars of India this will be Naina's third reality show. In 2017, she won Splitsvilla X while in 2018 she emerged as the finalist in India's Next Superstars.

About the latest promo

Colors TV recently released its much-awaited Bigg Boss 14 promo on Instagram featuring Salman Khan. The short video uploaded by the Instagram handle of the channel promises to entertain people by the year 2020. The promo video posted by the channel on their Instagram handle begins with Salman Khan sitting in a cinema hall, eating on popcorn and then goes on to talk about the upcoming show. Watch the video below.

About Bigg Boss 13

The BB13 title was won by Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla and he took home the trophy. The show starred Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Dey, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik, Dalljiet Kaur, Asim Riaz and more. It was hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Now, fans are super excited and cannot keep calm about Bigg Boss 14.

