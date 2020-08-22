Did You Know Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' Was Shot In His Home Town?

The 2019 film Dabangg 3 by Salman Khan marked the third installment to the franchise for the cult cop. Salman Khan was back with a bang as free-spirited Chulbul Pandey to entice the crowd. Directed by Prabhudeva the film and also saw Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Chulbul’s wife, Rajjo. The film also starred Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan who played his reel life brother Makkhi in the film too. With all that being said, did you know Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 was shot in his ancestral town?

On March 31, 2019, Salman shared a video on his Instagram handle announcing the beginning of Dabangg 3 shoot in Indore. In the video, the actor said that Indore is special for him. He said that besides being his birthplace, Indore has another reason to hold a special place in Salman’s heart. Further revealing the reason, Salman said that his grandfather Abdul Rashid Khan had been posted in Mandleshawar, South Indore, for 12 years as the DIG of police, hence the place has been very close to him.

The actor shot a sequence of the song in Maheshwar at the same place where his grandfather was serving. The team set up a grand set-up at Ahilya Fort to shoot a title song that probably had at least 500 dancers. Watch the video below.

About the film

Released in 2019, the film Dabangg 3 was helmed by Prabhu Deva and starred Salman Khan, Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The film revolves around how Chulbul Pandey has become the SP of Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, living a happy life with his family. As he busts a racket for trafficking in human beings, he discovers that he has locked horns with the kingpin Bali Singh who seems to have a link to his past. The film reportedly managed to amass Rs. 230.93 crores at the box office.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe alongside Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film will talk about how ACP Rajveer Shikhwat aka 'Radhe' goes on a rampage to get rid of the underworld gangster after taking down the formidable gangster Gani Bhai. The film has completed its filming process and will release once the theatre’s re-open.

