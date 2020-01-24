Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Other Bollywood Stars With Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum that was founded by Marie Tussaud, a wax sculptor. The museum is known for sculpting wax figures of famous personalities. Here we will list the Bollywood celebrities who have their wax statues at Madame Tussauds:

Salman Khan

In 2004, Salman Khan was voted as the seventh most good looking man in the world by an international magazine. This incident spurred Madame Tussauds to make a wax statue of the actor in the year 2008. Four years later, Salman Khan unveiled another statue of his at the New York branch. While one statue has him riding a cycle-rickshaw, in another one Salman Khan is striking his signature pose with his jacket over his shoulder.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled her statue at Madame Tussauds, London, in the year 2011. The figure resembled her look from the Jab We Met song, Mauja Hi Mauja. For the Singapore branch of the museum, Kareena’s Chammak Challo look from the movie Ra One was unveiled in the year 2014.

Hrithik Roshan

Popularly termed as the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’, Hrithik Roshan also has a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. In the year 2011, he unveiled his statue at the London branch of the museum. The wax figure resembled Hrithik’s look from the song Dil Laga Na from Dhoom 2. The figure even had the actor’s six-pack abs.

Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds' Singapore branch only last year. Husband Ranveer Singh was also present on the occasion and posted a picture of the wax figure with the hashtag #twomuchtohandle. It garnered a lot of comments and likes on the internet. Deepika Padukone’s wax figure resembles the actor's 2016 IIFA look.

