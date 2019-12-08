Capricorn Compatibility: Here Are The Sun Signs The Goat Is Most Compatible With

Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac out of twelve total zodiac signs, originating from the constellation of Capricornus. People born with this zodiac sign are famous for their artistic and carefree nature. They don’t fall in love easily, but they do make people fall for them. The sign of Capricorn is symbolised by a fish-goat hybrid, which is associated with the deity, Enki.

Here are some signs most compatible with Capricorn

Taurus

Capricorn and Taurus are both earth signs. Taurus are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. It is the second zodiac sign in astrology. In western astrology, it is believed that when two people with similar signs come together they are likely to have automatic chemistry and understanding. Both of these signs focus on physical needs like luxury, health and wealth. They both focus on the same kind of world but are likely to have a different vision.

Virgo

Born between August 23 - September 22, Virgos are known for their complicated nature. This is the Zodiac sign that strives for perfection the most. Capricorn and Virgo are known to be the sweetly matched pair that can become wholly devoted to one another. Both need the reassurance of respect. Both the signs are known to find loyalty and enduring love a big draw. The two will find a common interest in comfort and luxury.

Leo

Both the signs are known to not falling in love easily. They both could at times be very controlling in a relationship. However, the Leos are known for their patience and are not very stubborn when in love with a Capricorn. Sometimes, Leos and Capricorns could have to contradict opinions regarding certain things. But they are also proof that the opposites could attract and could, in turn, be a better match for each other.

