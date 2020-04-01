Salman Khan Unable To Attend Nephew’s Funeral Due To Nationwide Lockdown

Due to the national lockdown enforced by the government amid the coronavirus outbreak, many shoots have been stalled. Since transport services are not operational as well, it is difficult for people to travel from one place to another. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will now not be able to attend his nephew Abdullah Khan's funeral due to the same.

Salman Khan will not be able to attend his nephew's funeral

Salman Khan lost his 38-year-old nephew, Abdullah Khan on Monday. Khan was shocked to hear the news. Abdullah’s sudden death has left almost everyone in shock including his close friends from the industry.

In the latest development, Abdullah Khan’s funeral will be taking place in Indore. However, due to the travel restrictions during the lockdown, Salman Khan will not be able to attend the same. Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel told a national daily about the same.

Jordy also added that Salman Khan is currently quarantining in his farmhouse at Panvel in Navi Mumbai. He added that Salman is unable to travel due to the lockdown. Jordy even went on to say that Abdullah Khan’s hometown is in Indore. Hence, his funeral will be held there. Salman Khan’s manager further revealed that Salman Khan will be visiting his nephew’s family once the lockdown comes to an end.

Many people have been speculating whether Abdullah Khan had been diagnosed with the COVID-19. However, Salman Khan’s manager cleared the air about the same by adding that he died due to heart failure following severe lung infections. He even clarified that Abdullah Khan had been tested for COVID-19 but the result was negative.

According to several earlier reports, Abdullah Khan was admitted to a private hospital located at Andheri in Mumbai. A few days prior to his death, he was shifted to Bandra. Salman Khan was shocked to learn about his nephew passing away. The actor even penned a heartfelt note for him and shared the same on his social media.

