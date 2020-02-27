Salman Khan Adopts Maharashtra Village Devastated By 2019 Floods

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, apart from being a sought-after actor is also known for his philanthropy. Salman's foundation Being Human has been actively involved in various social causes and reaches out to help the needy. There have been several instances wherein Khan has provided the underprivileged in India with education and healthcare services. Recently, Salman has adopted Khidrapur village located in Kolhapur district which was devastated in 2019 floods.

Salman Khan adopts a Maharashtrian village and is now rebuilding it

The Dabangg 3 joined hands with Elan Group from Gurugram to rebuild Khidrapur village which got devastated because of the floods in 2019. Salman also took to his official Instagram handle to wish luck to his allies by sharing a picture with them. He captioned the post with: "I wish the ELAN GROUP the very best for their sincere and noble gesture in having adopted, 2019 flood-affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. They have adopted the village in Maharashtra to rebuild their homes. (sic)"

In a statement made to the media earlier, Khan said that his heart went out to all the villagers who lost their houses in the flood. He further advised everyone that one must concentrate on the development of villages to ensure safety from destructions of any kind. Not long ago, through his foundation, Salman Khan adopted 200 drought-prone Maharashtrian villages while he also provided them with 2500 water tankers.

On the career front, Salman will next be seen alongside Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

