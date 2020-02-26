Top Salman Khan Movies That Are Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Salman Khan is widely known to star in action flicks. He has proven his exceptional acting skills with stunning performances in his films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Even when he features in movies that do not gross well at the box office, his fans continue to support him through and through.

While his movies are generally known for being commercial entertainers, critics have praised his films on several occasions. Here are some of the best movies that are certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes:

Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in prominent roles. The film has quite an impressive 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The action thriller revolves around the story of a spy named Tiger, working for RAW who joins forces along with Zoya with the aim to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostages by a terrorist organisation.

ALSO READ | Realme 6 Teased In A Photo Featuring CEO Madhav Sheth And Actor Salman Khan

Sultan

Sultan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh in prominent roles. The film has an impressive 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and the plot revolves around the story of a wrestler named Sultan who gives up wrestling, only to prepare for his come back after a few years. The film is about Ultan's fight to regain his lost glory.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Teaser To Drop On This Day? Deets Inside

Bajrangi Bhaijan

Salman Khan flexed his muscles even higher with this film and he became of the most searched celebrity of the year in 2015. The movie managed to score a whopping 93 % score on Rotten Tomatoes and features Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Salman Khan, in prominent roles. The plot revolves around a man who goes out of his way to send a girl with speech-impairment back to her home in Pakistan from India.

ALSO READ | Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani Wants To Work With Salman Khan

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger is the very first collaboration between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan. The film went on to score 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was declared a super-hit at the box office and was also received very well by the critics. The movie follows the journey of an Indian spy who ends up falling for a Pakistani ISI agent during his mission.

ALSO READ | Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan Said There Would Be No Mannat If It Weren't For Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.